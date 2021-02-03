VSE Corporation (VSEC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is -9.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.83 and a high of $42.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The VSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.8% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.63% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.76, the stock is -12.32% and -9.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. VSEC registered 12.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.20.

The stock witnessed a -9.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.03%, and is -13.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

VSE Corporation (VSEC) has around 2776 employees, a market worth around $415.38M and $706.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.03. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.34% and -18.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

VSE Corporation (VSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VSE Corporation (VSEC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VSE Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $151M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.70% in year-over-year returns.

VSE Corporation (VSEC) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in VSE Corporation (VSEC), with 528.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.78% while institutional investors hold 77.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.04M, and float is at 10.51M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 73.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Koonce, Calvin Scott with over 1.86 million shares valued at $57.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.82% of the VSEC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.66 million shares valued at $50.73 million to account for 14.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.68 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $20.9 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $18.78 million.

VSE Corporation (VSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at VSE Corporation (VSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FERGUSON III MARK E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERGUSON III MARK E bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $29.89 per share for a total of $8967.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8500.0 shares.

VSE Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that FERGUSON III MARK E (Director) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $25.38 per share for $6345.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8200.0 shares of the VSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, FERGUSON III MARK E (Director) acquired 1,239 shares at an average price of $19.78 for $24507.0. The insider now directly holds 7,950 shares of VSE Corporation (VSEC).

VSE Corporation (VSEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -21.51% down over the past 12 months. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is 3.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.06.