Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) – The 5.77% Upside Potential Remains

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) is 9.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.98 and a high of $17.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The WBK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $17.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.71% off the consensus price target high of $20.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -42.96% lower than the price target low of $11.43 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.34, the stock is 1.30% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 26.09% off its SMA200. WBK registered -0.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.67.

The stock witnessed a 9.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.66%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) has around 36849 employees, a market worth around $61.45B and $20.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.42 and Fwd P/E is 13.91. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.76% and -5.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westpac Banking Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.40% this year.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK), with institutional investors hold 0.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.61B, and float is at 3.49B with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 0.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 4.9 million shares valued at $58.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.13% of the WBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 3.46 million shares valued at $41.72 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.69 million shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $32.35 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $24.3 million.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading 5.04% up over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is 4.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.68.