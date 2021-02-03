What should you know before buying stock in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is -1.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.22 and a high of $68.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The B stock was last observed hovering at around $49.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -38.0% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.68, the stock is -4.98% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 19.78% off its SMA200. B registered -23.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.94.

The stock witnessed a -1.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.37%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Barnes Group Inc. (B) has around 5749 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.45 and Fwd P/E is 26.31. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.39% and -27.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Barnes Group Inc. (B) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barnes Group Inc. (B) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barnes Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $282.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.60% in year-over-year returns.

Barnes Group Inc. (B) Top Institutional Holders

271 institutions hold shares in Barnes Group Inc. (B), with 4.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.54% while institutional investors hold 96.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.83M, and float is at 46.30M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 88.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.76 million shares valued at $241.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.36% of the B Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.7 million shares valued at $167.84 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 4.67 million shares representing 9.23% and valued at over $167.01 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 8.32% of the shares totaling 4.21 million with a market value of $150.56 million.

Barnes Group Inc. (B) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Barnes Group Inc. (B) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MANGUM MYLLE H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANGUM MYLLE H bought 43 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $49.53 per share for a total of $2110.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23072.0 shares.

Barnes Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that BARNES THOMAS O (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $45.06 per share for $67585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the B stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, STEPHENS CHRISTOPHER J (SVP, Finance and CFO) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $40.21 for $24126.0. The insider now directly holds 109,564 shares of Barnes Group Inc. (B).

Barnes Group Inc. (B): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading 48.17% up over the past 12 months. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is -24.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.