What should you know before buying stock in Origin Agritech Limited (SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) is 22.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEED stock was last observed hovering at around $18.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.71% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.71% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.60, the stock is 2.04% and 34.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 96.22% off its SMA200. SEED registered 199.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.35.

The stock witnessed a 22.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.24%, and is -12.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 13.16% over the month.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $94.67M and $8.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 573.91% and -20.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.70%).

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Origin Agritech Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.40% this year.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Origin Agritech Limited (SEED), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.10% while institutional investors hold 8.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.80M, and float is at 3.15M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 5.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.12 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.39% of the SEED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 21318.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding.