Which institution holds the most shares in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) is 8.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.24 and a high of $27.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The GCP stock was last observed hovering at around $25.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.55, the stock is 1.28% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 15.65% off its SMA200. GCP registered 11.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.79.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.15%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $918.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.72 and Fwd P/E is 28.55. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.42% and -7.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $234.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 315.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP), with 799.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 73.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.00M, and float is at 72.24M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 72.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 million shares valued at $148.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the GCP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Starboard Value LP with 6.54 million shares valued at $137.01 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.63 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $118.0 million, while 40 North Management LLC holds 7.00% of the shares totaling 5.11 million with a market value of $107.13 million.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lauzon Armand F Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lauzon Armand F Jr bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $24.36 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21437.0 shares.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is 10.82% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.49.