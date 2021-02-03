Which institution holds the most shares in Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) is 14.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.48 and a high of $52.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCAT stock was last observed hovering at around $49.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.74% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -35.22% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.03, the stock is 5.46% and 18.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 44.25% off its SMA200. HCAT registered 50.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.42.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.10%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $179.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.21% and -5.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Health Catalyst Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $52.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -295.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.80% in year-over-year returns.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.15% while institutional investors hold 101.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.29M, and float is at 38.69M with Short Float at 15.21%. Institutions hold 97.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 2.88 million shares valued at $105.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.78% of the HCAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.7 million shares valued at $98.7 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.62 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $95.79 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 5.71% of the shares totaling 2.43 million with a market value of $88.79 million.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Activity

A total of 167 insider transactions have happened at Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 97 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pramoda Anita, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pramoda Anita sold 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $48.06 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5443.0 shares.

Health Catalyst Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Orenstein Daniel H. (General Counsel) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $47.98 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58046.0 shares of the HCAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Orenstein Daniel H. (General Counsel) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $47.18 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 58,046 shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT).