Which Institutions Own Shares In Urban One Inc. (UONEK)?

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) is 43.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The UONEK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is 8.74% and 21.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 30.26% off its SMA200. UONEK registered -12.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4164 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2836.

The stock witnessed a 43.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.94%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.45% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $110.16M and $368.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.93% and -75.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban One Inc. (UONEK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.30% this year.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONEK), with 22.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.06% while institutional investors hold 32.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.18M, and float is at 20.96M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 17.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zazove Associates Llc with over 1.7 million shares valued at $1.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.52% of the UONEK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.0 million shares valued at $1.17 million to account for 2.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.99 million shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $1.15 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $1.04 million.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 17.27% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 93760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.