Who are the Institutional Holders in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)?

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is 12.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 5.26% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.02% off its SMA200. AVCO registered -26.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1848 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3005.

The stock witnessed a 12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.50%, and is -5.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $103.35M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 152.00% and -42.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-251.70%).

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.80% this year.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO), with 53.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.73% while institutional investors hold 9.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.62M, and float is at 27.90M with Short Float at 4.68%. Institutions hold 3.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.97 million shares valued at $1.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.30% of the AVCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.62 million shares valued at $0.77 million to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $0.3 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.29 million.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 2.52% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 64.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.