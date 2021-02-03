Who are the Institutional Holders in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)?

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) is 25.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $23.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIST stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.38, the stock is 16.56% and 19.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 11.29% at the moment leaves the stock 38.50% off its SMA200. MIST registered -61.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.23.

The stock witnessed a 25.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.49%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 395.86% and -63.95% from its 52-week high.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.90% this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.56% while institutional investors hold 77.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.77M, and float is at 26.97M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 70.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 4.32 million shares valued at $31.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.47% of the MIST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 2.42 million shares valued at $17.71 million to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 2.08 million shares representing 6.98% and valued at over $15.23 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 5.96% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $13.01 million.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FONDS DE SOLIDARITE DES TRAVAI, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that FONDS DE SOLIDARITE DES TRAVAI sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $8.32 per share for a total of $4.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that FONDS DE SOLIDARITE DES TRAVAI (10% Owner) sold a total of 19,863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $8.10 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.75 million shares of the MIST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) acquired 5,870 shares at an average price of $10.87 for $63804.0. The insider now directly holds 4,315,102 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST).