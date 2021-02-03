Who are the Institutional Holders in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)?

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is 2.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $13.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $8.28, the stock is 2.06% and 4.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 16.34% off its SMA200. EDF registered -36.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.24.

The stock witnessed a 2.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.69%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 139.31% and -39.88% from its 52-week high.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Analyst Forecasts

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF), with institutional investors hold 13.25% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 13.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.3 million shares valued at $1.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.82% of the EDF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $1.19 million to account for 0.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $0.73 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 72269.0 with a market value of $0.47 million.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CRAIGE JAMES E, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that CRAIGE JAMES E bought 10,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $6.77 per share for a total of $69338.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11613.0 shares.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that CRAIGE JAMES E (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 1,052 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $6.79 per share for $7143.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1369.0 shares of the EDF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, CRAIGE JAMES E (Executive Vice President) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $6.31 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 43,550 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF).