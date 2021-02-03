Who is the Top Investor In Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) is 13.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The JFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $37.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.86% off the consensus price target high of $37.85 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.86% higher than the price target low of $37.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -0.07% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. JFIN registered 15.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4365 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2504.

The stock witnessed a 13.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.70%, and is -7.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has around 970 employees, a market worth around $195.32M and $202.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.56 and Fwd P/E is 4.07. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.25% and -88.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.10%).

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $41.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN), with institutional investors hold 0.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.03M, and float is at 25.03M with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 71100.0 shares valued at $0.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.03% of the JFIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 55479.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 1.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighPoint Advisor Group LLC which holds 45200.0 shares representing 1.29% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 10200.0 with a market value of $33966.0.