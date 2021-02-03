Who is the Top Investor In New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH)?

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) is 4.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $10.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The NFH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is 2.96% and 2.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 7.06% off its SMA200. NFH registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.45.

The stock witnessed a 4.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.47%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $628.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 559.37. Distance from 52-week low is 27.86% and -10.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Frontier Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH), with 15.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.57% while institutional investors hold 55.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.88M, and float is at 116.16M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 48.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 14.3 million shares valued at $109.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the NFH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 12.17 million shares valued at $92.88 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fosun International Ltd which holds 9.4 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $71.72 million, while Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $31.14 million.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.