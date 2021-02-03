Who is the Top Investor In TowneBank (TOWN)?

TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) is 2.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $28.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOWN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.14% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.84% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.04, the stock is -3.15% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 22.56% off its SMA200. TOWN registered -10.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.16.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.23%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

TowneBank (TOWN) has around 2446 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $460.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.32 and Fwd P/E is 14.02. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.95% and -14.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

TowneBank (TOWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TowneBank (TOWN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TowneBank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $161.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

TowneBank (TOWN) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in TowneBank (TOWN), with 3.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.40% while institutional investors hold 52.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.34M, and float is at 66.72M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 49.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.92 million shares valued at $97.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the TOWN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.79 million shares valued at $78.54 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.65 million shares representing 9.00% and valued at over $76.26 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $45.8 million.

TowneBank (TOWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -11.35% down over the past 12 months. Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) is -30.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.56% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.42.