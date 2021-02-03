Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX)?

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE: EEX) is -22.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $10.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The EEX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.87% off the consensus price target high of $5.04 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -16.39% lower than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is -8.79% and -10.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 33.96% off its SMA200. EEX registered -60.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8306 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4172.

The stock witnessed a -22.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.92%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) has around 548 employees, a market worth around $314.88M and $160.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.50. Distance from 52-week low is 179.33% and -61.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerald Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $27.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.70% in year-over-year returns.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX), with 575.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 96.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.48M, and float is at 23.78M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 95.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.29 million shares valued at $14.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.21% of the EEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.86 million shares valued at $3.8 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 1.51 million shares representing 2.11% and valued at over $3.08 million, while Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $2.94 million.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Field Brian, the company’s Interim President & CEO. SEC filings show that Field Brian bought 13,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $3.89 per share for a total of $53141.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84242.0 shares.

Emerald Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Gendel Mitchell (General Counsel) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $3.38 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the EEX stock.