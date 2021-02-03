Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)?

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) is 5.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.28 and a high of $223.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICLR stock was last observed hovering at around $204.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $211.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.45% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -14.7% lower than the price target low of $179.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $205.32, the stock is -2.10% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 11.59% off its SMA200. ICLR registered 21.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $203.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $193.87.

The stock witnessed a 5.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.88%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) has around 15250 employees, a market worth around $10.93B and $2.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.37 and Fwd P/E is 25.87. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.90% and -8.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICON Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.83 with sales reaching $751.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Top Institutional Holders

523 institutions hold shares in ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR), with 657.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 97.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.74M, and float is at 51.83M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 96.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WCM Investment Management, LLC with over 3.95 million shares valued at $755.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.37% of the ICLR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.83 million shares valued at $731.27 million to account for 7.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.5 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $478.51 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $435.55 million.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -0.62% down over the past 12 months. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is 75.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.