Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Merus N.V. (MRUS)?

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) is 49.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.18 and a high of $31.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $19.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.02% off the consensus price target high of $26.39 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -113.4% lower than the price target low of $12.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.12, the stock is 11.64% and 33.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 72.72% off its SMA200. MRUS registered 54.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.16.

The stock witnessed a 49.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.45%, and is -10.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $982.37M and $28.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 156.58% and -16.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.80%).

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merus N.V. (MRUS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merus N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $7.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.80% in year-over-year returns.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Merus N.V. (MRUS), with 3.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.49% while institutional investors hold 87.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.06M, and float is at 17.81M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 76.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 5.65 million shares valued at $67.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.86% of the MRUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.52 million shares valued at $30.3 million to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 2.04 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $24.45 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $19.2 million.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Merus N.V. (MRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 844,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $24.75 per share for a total of $20.91 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

Merus N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) bought a total of 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $16.05 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.06 million shares of the MRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) acquired 146,754 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 2,940,553 shares of Merus N.V. (MRUS).

Merus N.V. (MRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -36.32% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.91.