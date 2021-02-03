Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR)?

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is 10.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $27.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -10.14% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.13, the stock is 4.78% and 7.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 6.49% at the moment leaves the stock 28.19% off its SMA200. SAR registered -12.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.27.

The stock witnessed a 10.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.94%, and is 5.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.99 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 54.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 289.39% and -17.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $14.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.80% in year-over-year returns.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.96% while institutional investors hold 30.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.17M, and float is at 7.94M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 23.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Black Diamond Capital Management, LLC with over 0.89 million shares valued at $14.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the SAR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Callodine Capital Management, LP with 0.2 million shares valued at $3.42 million to account for 1.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Putnam Investments LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $2.1 million, while Ares Management LLC holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $2.03 million.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Oberbeck Christian L, the company’s CEO and Director. SEC filings show that Oberbeck Christian L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $17.67 per share for a total of $35340.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Saratoga Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Oberbeck Christian L (CEO and Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $17.51 per share for $87550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the SAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, Oberbeck Christian L (CEO and Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $16.89 for $16891.0. The insider now directly holds 720,450 shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR).