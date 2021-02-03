Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Whitestone REIT (WSR)?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is 2.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $13.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.63% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.13, the stock is -0.20% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 18.14% off its SMA200. WSR registered -37.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.05.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.41%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $357.07M and $118.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.44 and Fwd P/E is 46.46. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.79% and -40.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whitestone REIT is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $28.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Whitestone REIT (WSR), with 2.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.97% while institutional investors hold 59.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.35M, and float is at 39.35M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 55.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.17 million shares valued at $37.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.57% of the WSR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.45 million shares valued at $26.68 million to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.39 million shares representing 3.29% and valued at over $8.35 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $6.06 million.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Whitestone REIT (WSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MASTANDREA JAMES C, the company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that MASTANDREA JAMES C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $8.42 per share for a total of $8420.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.37 million shares.

Whitestone REIT disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Taylor David F. (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $6.49 per share for $12980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10375.0 shares of the WSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, MASTANDREA JAMES C (CHAIRMAN & CEO) acquired 18,000 shares at an average price of $5.75 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,221,932 shares of Whitestone REIT (WSR).

Whitestone REIT (WSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -22.86% down over the past 12 months. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is -38.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.87% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.