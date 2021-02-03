Why Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is the topic of conversation today

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) is 2.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $15.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERII stock was last observed hovering at around $13.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -27.27% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.00, the stock is -2.86% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 47.16% off its SMA200. ERII registered 36.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.48%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $796.18M and $112.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.35 and Fwd P/E is 70.00. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.13% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Recovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $25.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.50% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), with 8.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.73% while institutional investors hold 64.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.69M, and float is at 47.87M with Short Float at 5.26%. Institutions hold 55.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trigran Investments Inc with over 5.66 million shares valued at $46.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the ERII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.9 million shares valued at $23.77 million to account for 5.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.21 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $18.1 million, while Avenir Corporation/DC holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $12.94 million.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clemente Rodney, the company’s SVP, Water. SEC filings show that Clemente Rodney sold 4,553 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $14.64 per share for a total of $66665.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47286.0 shares.

Energy Recovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Ghasripoor Farshad (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,682 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $14.65 per share for $68576.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68683.0 shares of the ERII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Clemente Rodney (SVP, Water) disposed off 37,447 shares at an average price of $14.30 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 47,286 shares of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 17.41% up over the past 12 months. SPX Corporation (SPXC) is 10.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.16.