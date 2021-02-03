Why has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) gained 0.29% in last trading?

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) is 17.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CASI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.48, the stock is 7.85% and 23.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 58.02% off its SMA200. CASI registered 26.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0630 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1820.

The stock witnessed a 17.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.09%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $440.29M and $11.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 202.61% and -10.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.30%).

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $4.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 251.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 231.10% in year-over-year returns.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI), with 43.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.98% while institutional investors hold 49.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.94M, and float is at 80.59M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 32.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 7.97 million shares valued at $12.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.43% of the CASI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 6.9 million shares valued at $10.56 million to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Consonance Capital Management LP which holds 6.56 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $10.04 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 3.51 million with a market value of $5.37 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Xu Weihao, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Xu Weihao bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $2.63 per share for a total of $10537.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Xu Weihao (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $2.44 per share for $4880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the CASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, He Wei-Wu (Chairman and CEO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.18 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 5,063,994 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI).

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) that is trading 15.31% up over the past 12 months. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is -45.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.