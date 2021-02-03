Why has Ferro Corporation (FOE) gained 0.90% in last trading?

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) is -0.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.52 and a high of $16.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.53, the stock is -4.88% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 13.31% off its SMA200. FOE registered 3.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.57.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.99%, and is -2.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) has around 5922 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $947.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.43. Distance from 52-week low is 93.22% and -11.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Ferro Corporation (FOE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferro Corporation (FOE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferro Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $244.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in Ferro Corporation (FOE), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 108.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.26M, and float is at 81.14M with Short Float at 7.02%. Institutions hold 106.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.09 million shares valued at $149.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the FOE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.33 million shares valued at $103.32 million to account for 10.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 5.76 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $71.46 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $61.94 million.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ferro Corporation (FOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Peter T, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Thomas Peter T sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Ferro Corporation (FOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) that is trading -9.02% down over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is 32.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.63% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.55.