Why has ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) dropped -0.16% in last trading?

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) is 5.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.67 and a high of $34.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -17.44% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.79, the stock is -3.03% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 16.49% off its SMA200. PRA registered -39.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.23.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.78%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) has around 961 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $921.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.61. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.30% and -45.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProAssurance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $184.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in ProAssurance Corporation (PRA), with 714.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 84.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.89M, and float is at 53.18M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 83.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.83 million shares valued at $122.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.54% of the PRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.38 million shares valued at $84.16 million to account for 9.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.46 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $38.45 million, while Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $38.14 million.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Spinosa Frank Anthony, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Spinosa Frank Anthony bought 339 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $14.47 per share for a total of $4905.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12315.0 shares.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 6.14% up over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 4.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.