Why has UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) gained 1.61% in last trading?

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is 8.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.47 and a high of $77.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The UMBF stock was last observed hovering at around $73.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.33% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.64% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.52, the stock is 1.45% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 30.78% off its SMA200. UMBF registered 10.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.48.

The stock witnessed a 8.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.42%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has around 3670 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $808.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.53 and Fwd P/E is 13.92. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.80% and -3.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UMB Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.42 with sales reaching $310.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.00% in year-over-year returns.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Top Institutional Holders

311 institutions hold shares in UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF), with 4.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.33% while institutional investors hold 109.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.95M, and float is at 43.08M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 97.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UMB Bank NA/MO with over 5.18 million shares valued at $253.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.78% of the UMBF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.83 million shares valued at $236.78 million to account for 10.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.31 million shares representing 8.97% and valued at over $211.13 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $102.76 million.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Insider Activity

A total of 127 insider transactions have happened at UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 112 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEMPER J MARINER, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that KEMPER J MARINER sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $72.56 per share for a total of $14511.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

UMB Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that KEMPER J MARINER (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $72.24 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the UMBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Macke Kevin M (Executive Vice President) disposed off 883 shares at an average price of $71.62 for $63240.0. The insider now directly holds 7,894 shares of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF).

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 9.16% up over the past 12 months. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is -12.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.12% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.99.