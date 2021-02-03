Why HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) is the topic of conversation today

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) is -3.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.11 and a high of $20.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $17.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.65, the stock is -4.41% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 12.97% off its SMA200. HBT registered -24.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.32.

The stock witnessed a -3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.72%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) has around 742 employees, a market worth around $402.00M and $132.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.81% and -28.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HBT Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $38.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in HBT Financial Inc. (HBT), with 17.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.91% while institutional investors hold 85.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.46M, and float is at 9.63M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 30.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $13.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.28% of the HBT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with 0.79 million shares valued at $8.88 million to account for 2.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.71 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $7.97 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 2.36% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $7.26 million.

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANIER DIANE H, the company’s EVP AND CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER. SEC filings show that LANIER DIANE H bought 762 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $14.71 per share for a total of $11203.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23702.0 shares.

HBT Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that PFEIFFER GERALD E (Director) bought a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $14.05 per share for $10538.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54950.0 shares of the HBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, PFEIFFER GERALD E (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.34 for $24680.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of HBT Financial Inc. (HBT).