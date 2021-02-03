Why QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is the topic of conversation today

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is 2.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $7.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The QUIK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -29.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is -5.97% and 7.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 6.93% off its SMA200. QUIK registered -39.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9148 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3566.

The stock witnessed a 2.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.10%, and is -8.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $42.95M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.26% and -48.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.10%).

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuickLogic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $2.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.00% in year-over-year returns.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), with 142.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 26.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.02M, and float is at 10.84M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 26.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.88 million shares valued at $2.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the QUIK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Taylor Frigon Capital Management, LLC with 0.65 million shares valued at $2.48 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $1.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.93 million.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEASE ANDREW J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PEASE ANDREW J sold 1,813 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $3.82 per share for a total of $6917.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5476.0 shares.

QuickLogic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that PEASE ANDREW J (Director) sold a total of 2,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $3.70 per share for $9855.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7289.0 shares of the QUIK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, PEASE ANDREW J (Director) disposed off 1,724 shares at an average price of $3.68 for $6336.0. The insider now directly holds 10,949 shares of QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK).

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) that is trading 17.92% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -9.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 29420.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.