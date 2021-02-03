Why Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is the topic of conversation today

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is 4.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.80 and a high of $35.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCHL stock was last observed hovering at around $25.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -0.19% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.05, the stock is -0.10% and 3.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 2.55% off its SMA200. SCHL registered -21.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.70.

The stock witnessed a 4.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.83%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $890.39M and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.60. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.56% and -27.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scholastic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $279.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -390.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Scholastic Corporation (SCHL), with 6.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.67% while institutional investors hold 100.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.30M, and float is at 26.55M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 81.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.48 million shares valued at $93.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.71% of the SCHL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.18 million shares valued at $87.8 million to account for 12.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.55 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $53.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.94% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $47.54 million.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 20 times.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is 45.05% higher over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 25.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.