Why Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Are Going Crazy

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is -4.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.30 and a high of $117.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMWD stock was last observed hovering at around $88.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $108.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.01% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.12% higher than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.31, the stock is -6.22% and -4.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 11.35% off its SMA200. AMWD registered -18.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.59.

The stock witnessed a -4.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.77. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.00% and -24.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Woodmark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.61 with sales reaching $424.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Top Institutional Holders

283 institutions hold shares in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD), with 187.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 97.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.99M, and float is at 16.81M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 96.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.48 million shares valued at $195.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the AMWD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.37 million shares valued at $107.95 million to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Broad Run Investment Management, LLC which holds 1.34 million shares representing 7.90% and valued at over $105.48 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $85.75 million.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rodriguez David A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rodriguez David A bought 587 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $86.27 per share for a total of $50640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 587.0 shares.

American Woodmark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that HENDRIX DANIEL T (Director) sold a total of 4,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $85.61 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6640.0 shares of the AMWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Tang Vance W (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $69.75 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 20,290 shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD).

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading 28.96% up over the past 12 months. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is 30.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.