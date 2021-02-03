Why Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Are Going Crazy

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) is 15.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.17 and a high of $51.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.3% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.9% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.45, the stock is 3.78% and 11.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 40.86% off its SMA200. FOCS registered 74.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.55.

The stock witnessed a 15.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.18%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 208.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.74. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.54% and -2.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $348.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), with 11.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 98.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.68M, and float is at 33.46M with Short Float at 9.32%. Institutions hold 98.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stone Point Capital Llc with over 21.39 million shares valued at $701.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 42.27% of the FOCS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with 9.52 million shares valued at $312.29 million to account for 18.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 4.77 million shares representing 9.43% and valued at over $156.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $91.64 million.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chang Leonard R., the company’s Sr. Managing Dir/Head of M&A. SEC filings show that Chang Leonard R. sold 186,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $31.05 per share for a total of $5.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Kodialam Rajini Sundar (COO) sold a total of 87,574 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $31.05 per share for $2.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FOCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Kodialam Rajini Sundar (COO) disposed off 260,749 shares at an average price of $31.05 for $8.1 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS).