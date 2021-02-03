Why Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Are Going Crazy

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is -5.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.49 and a high of $112.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KALU stock was last observed hovering at around $89.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.03% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.35% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -24.24% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.18, the stock is -7.18% and -1.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.52% at the moment leaves the stock 26.38% off its SMA200. KALU registered -7.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.86.

The stock witnessed a -5.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.07%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has around 2585 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.09 and Fwd P/E is 22.33. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.55% and -16.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $261.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU), with 307.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 102.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.79M, and float is at 15.50M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 100.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.34 million shares valued at $125.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.79% of the KALU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.7 million shares valued at $91.27 million to account for 10.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.96 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $51.52 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $48.05 million.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOCKEMA JACK A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOCKEMA JACK A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $95.97 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8791.0 shares.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that MARTIN LAURALEE (Director) sold a total of 11,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $89.14 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KALU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Harvey Keith (President & CEO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $82.00 for $82000.0. The insider now directly holds 70,576 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU).

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 34.20% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.97% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.51.