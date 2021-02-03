Why should you buy stock in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) is 11.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.43 and a high of $22.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSAC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $22.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.41% off the consensus price target high of $27.18 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -55.99% lower than the price target low of $13.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.09, the stock is -0.53% and 6.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 24.94% off its SMA200. BSAC registered 0.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.99.

The stock witnessed a 11.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.95%, and is 1.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has around 11186 employees, a market worth around $10.30B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.22 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.51% and -6.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander-Chile is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $729.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC), with institutional investors hold 14.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 471.12M, and float is at 154.62M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 14.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.9 million shares valued at $206.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.12% of the BSAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 12.06 million shares valued at $167.12 million to account for 15.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 6.45 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $89.35 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $41.43 million.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) that is trading -24.61% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -16.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.27% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.19.