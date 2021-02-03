Why should you buy stock in California Water Service Group (CWT)?

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is 4.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.74 and a high of $57.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The CWT stock was last observed hovering at around $55.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.0% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -31.23% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.43, the stock is 2.65% and 6.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 16.93% off its SMA200. CWT registered 5.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.94.

The stock witnessed a 4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.61%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

California Water Service Group (CWT) has around 1207 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $782.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.81. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.00% and -1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

California Water Service Group (CWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Water Service Group (CWT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Water Service Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $172.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Top Institutional Holders

358 institutions hold shares in California Water Service Group (CWT), with 435.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 78.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.58M, and float is at 49.39M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 77.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.57 million shares valued at $328.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.19% of the CWT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.61 million shares valued at $243.89 million to account for 11.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.48 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $151.38 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $98.98 million.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at California Water Service Group (CWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Healey David B, the company’s VP, Controller. SEC filings show that Healey David B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13605.0 shares.

California Water Service Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that McGhee Lynne P (VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 577 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $50.29 per share for $29017.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23612.0 shares of the CWT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Healey David B (VP, Controller) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $53.00 for $53000.0. The insider now directly holds 14,750 shares of California Water Service Group (CWT).

California Water Service Group (CWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American States Water Company (AWR) that is trading -9.83% down over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is 19.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.