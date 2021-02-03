Why should you buy stock in Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is -6.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.76 and a high of $77.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $66.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.32% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.83% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $66.88, the stock is -4.37% and -4.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 26.35% off its SMA200. SSTK registered 55.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.42.

The stock witnessed a -6.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.18%, and is -8.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 1116 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $652.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.12 and Fwd P/E is 27.79. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.55% and -13.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shutterstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $174M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), with 13.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.94% while institutional investors hold 108.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.96M, and float is at 22.46M with Short Float at 10.92%. Institutions hold 67.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.21 million shares valued at $166.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the SSTK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.46 million shares valued at $128.27 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 2.2 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $114.4 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $78.32 million.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oringer Jonathan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Oringer Jonathan sold 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $72.21 per share for a total of $6.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.52 million shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Oringer Jonathan (Director) sold a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $70.78 per share for $6.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.6 million shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Oringer Jonathan (Director) disposed off 43,975 shares at an average price of $65.47 for $2.88 million. The insider now directly holds 13,687,824 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 37.50% up over the past 12 months. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is 11.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.25.