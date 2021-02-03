Why SMTC Corporation (SMTX) is the topic of conversation today

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) is 18.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is -0.47% and 13.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 55.74% off its SMA200. SMTX registered 63.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.10.

The stock witnessed a 18.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.91%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.34% over the week and 0.39% over the month.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) has around 2805 employees, a market worth around $166.19M and $375.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.09 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 343.94% and -1.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SMTC Corporation (SMTX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SMTC Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $101.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -896.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in SMTC Corporation (SMTX), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.65% while institutional investors hold 42.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.22M, and float is at 16.50M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 37.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $7.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.09% of the SMTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Heartland Advisors Inc. with 0.6 million shares valued at $2.17 million to account for 2.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.74% and valued at over $1.78 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.28% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $1.3 million.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at SMTC Corporation (SMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 25.06% up over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 8.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.