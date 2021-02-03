Why TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) is -2.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.41 and a high of $20.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.33, the stock is -2.20% and -1.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 18.50% off its SMA200. TRTX registered -49.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.33.

The stock witnessed a -2.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.29%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is -42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.63% and -50.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $40.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.19% while institutional investors hold 99.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.76M, and float is at 59.85M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 88.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 7.18 million shares valued at $60.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.36% of the TRTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.58 million shares valued at $47.2 million to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.22 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $44.2 million, while HG Vora Capital Management, LLC holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $40.19 million.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis bought 229 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $8.87 per share for a total of $2030.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.18 million shares.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis (10% Owner) bought a total of 17,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $8.78 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.18 million shares of the TRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis (10% Owner) acquired 111,002 shares at an average price of $8.93 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 7,164,014 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX).

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -22.86% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -38.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.