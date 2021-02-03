Why Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) is 10.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.92 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The FREE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 36.89% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.99, the stock is 3.21% and 13.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 30.07% off its SMA200. FREE registered 18.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.02.

The stock witnessed a 10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.40%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $481.88M and $199.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.08. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.27% and -5.52% from its 52-week high.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $67.6M over the same period..

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.34% while institutional investors hold 77.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.43M, and float is at 35.22M with Short Float at 3.70%. Institutions hold 70.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rubric Capital Management LP with over 2.6 million shares valued at $21.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.77% of the FREE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 2.57 million shares valued at $21.4 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.39 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $19.89 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $16.68 million.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FALTISCHEK DENISE M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FALTISCHEK DENISE M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 03 at a price of $8.02 per share for a total of $40124.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that McMillin John M. (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $7.80 per share for $54600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the FREE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Rusie Andrew (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,270 shares at an average price of $7.85 for $9963.0. The insider now directly holds 5,570 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE).