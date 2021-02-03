WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) up 2.25% since start of the year

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is 2.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $11.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The WOW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -98.36% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.91, the stock is -0.35% and 12.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 61.40% off its SMA200. WOW registered 57.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.64%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $996.41M and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.64 and Fwd P/E is 19.34. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.42% and -5.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WideOpenWest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $286.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.57% while institutional investors hold 85.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.77M, and float is at 51.48M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 81.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. with over 31.37 million shares valued at $162.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 36.12% of the WOW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Co., LLC with 9.37 million shares valued at $48.65 million to account for 10.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.72 million shares representing 5.44% and valued at over $24.5 million, while Private Management Group, Inc. holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $18.46 million.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR sold 5,820,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $10.67 per share for a total of $62.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.57 million shares.

WideOpenWest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR (10% Owner) sold a total of 679,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $10.67 per share for $7.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the WOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Elder Teresa L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,742 shares at an average price of $6.68 for $24991.0. The insider now directly holds 1,630,401 shares of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW).