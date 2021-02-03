WidePoint Corporation (WYY) up 32.25% since start of the year

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX: WYY) is 32.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $15.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The WYY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.37, the stock is 11.04% and 27.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock 87.58% off its SMA200. WYY registered 199.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.70.

The stock witnessed a 32.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.51%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) has around 249 employees, a market worth around $117.25M and $180.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.65 and Fwd P/E is 35.18. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 345.67% and -15.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WidePoint Corporation (WYY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WidePoint Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $39.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 88.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.00% in year-over-year returns.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in WidePoint Corporation (WYY), with 645.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.79% while institutional investors hold 16.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.45M, and float is at 7.80M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 15.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.47 million shares valued at $2.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.50% of the WYY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.34 million shares valued at $1.7 million to account for 4.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. which holds 74074.0 shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $0.37 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 53310.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at WidePoint Corporation (WYY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Todaro Richard L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Todaro Richard L sold 26,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $10.04 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6411.0 shares.

WidePoint Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that HOLLOWAY JASON (EVP and Chief Sales and Market) sold a total of 24,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $11.25 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the WYY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Kim Kellie H (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 89,664 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $46419.0. The insider now directly holds 189,664 shares of WidePoint Corporation (WYY).

WidePoint Corporation (WYY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -21.51% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 1.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.