Will Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.92 and a high of $58.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The DMRC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.62% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -87.65% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -87.65% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.16, the stock is -1.80% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 6.46% at the moment leaves the stock 64.18% off its SMA200. DMRC registered 36.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 189.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.87.

The stock witnessed a -8.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.19%, and is 9.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $659.48M and $23.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 335.08% and -26.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.30%).

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digimarc Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $5.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Digimarc Corporation (DMRC), with 4.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.00% while institutional investors hold 69.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.24M, and float is at 11.18M with Short Float at 13.68%. Institutions hold 50.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Senvest Management LLC with over 0.94 million shares valued at $20.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.14% of the DMRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.82 million shares valued at $18.23 million to account for 5.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 0.76 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $17.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.06% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $13.89 million.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHAMNESS ROBERT, the company’s EVP, CLO & Secretary. SEC filings show that CHAMNESS ROBERT sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $51.92 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46482.0 shares.

Digimarc Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that RICHARDSON JAMES T (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $54.42 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78440.0 shares of the DMRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, RICHARDSON JAMES T (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $52.55 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 81,440 shares of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC).

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 35.46% up over the past 12 months. Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is 2.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.47.