Will Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is 3.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.25 and a high of $75.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The FELE stock was last observed hovering at around $70.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.9% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -25.3% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.42, the stock is -0.75% and 1.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 19.96% off its SMA200. FELE registered 21.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.76.

The stock witnessed a 3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.57%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.96 and Fwd P/E is 29.09. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.14% and -5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $311.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) Top Institutional Holders

309 institutions hold shares in Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE), with 7.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.30% while institutional investors hold 96.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.20M, and float is at 38.67M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 80.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.6 million shares valued at $388.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.28% of the FELE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.4 million shares valued at $258.99 million to account for 9.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 2.9 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $170.56 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $145.66 million.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haines John J, the company’s Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Haines John J sold 78 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $63.22 per share for a total of $4931.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49958.0 shares.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Kenney Donald P (VP & President) sold a total of 1,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $63.10 per share for $93704.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23865.0 shares of the FELE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, Haines John J (Vice President and CFO) disposed off 3,069 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 50,036 shares of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE).

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) that is trading 4.26% up over the past 12 months. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is -21.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.27% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.