Will Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) is 31.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $10.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTCC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.62% off the consensus price target high of $9.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.62% higher than the price target low of $9.25 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.10, the stock is 16.56% and 17.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 29.51% off its SMA200. KTCC registered 61.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.10.

The stock witnessed a 31.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.11%, and is 17.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) has around 5741 employees, a market worth around $106.11M and $478.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.55% and -13.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Key Tronic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 159.30% this year.

Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC), with 705.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.56% while institutional investors hold 50.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.76M, and float is at 10.05M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 47.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.19 million shares valued at $11.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the KTCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tieton Capital Management, LLC with 0.99 million shares valued at $9.75 million to account for 9.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.86 million shares representing 7.99% and valued at over $8.47 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $4.06 million.

Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 25.06% up over the past 12 months. IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) is 100.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 96620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.