Will Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) is -15.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDNA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $8.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 42.25% higher than the price target low of $6.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is -6.84% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 0.15% off its SMA200. MDNA registered 64.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2638 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0490.

The stock witnessed a -15.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.90%, and is -10.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 170.55% and -42.25% from its 52-week high.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021..

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), with 16.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.22% while institutional investors hold 6.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.00M, and float is at 33.23M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 4.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $4.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.98% of the MDNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Soleus Capital Management, L.P. with 0.25 million shares valued at $1.03 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.23 million shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $0.95 million, while K2 Principal Fund, L.P. holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $0.66 million.