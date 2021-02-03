Will Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) is 21.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $30.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDLY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.77% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.67, the stock is 0.07% and 16.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock 39.88% off its SMA200. MDLY registered -67.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.41.

The stock witnessed a 21.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.50%, and is -6.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.88% over the week and 15.30% over the month.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $62.76M and $35.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 245.36% and -68.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medley Management Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $8.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.80% in year-over-year returns.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), with 81.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.21% while institutional investors hold 20.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 0.64M, and float is at 0.22M with Short Float at 12.51%. Institutions hold 17.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Financial Group Inc. with over 57910.0 shares valued at $0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the MDLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9945.0 shares valued at $57879.0 to account for 1.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 7685.0 shares representing 1.15% and valued at over $44726.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 7328.0 with a market value of $42648.0.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) that is trading 6.21% up over the past 12 months. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) is 54.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.64% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12190.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.