Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) down -10.97% since start of the year

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) is -10.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.16 and a high of $55.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The YMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $42.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.92% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.04% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.08, the stock is -6.31% and -9.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 3.41% off its SMA200. YMAB registered 30.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.82.

The stock witnessed a -10.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.14%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 211.30% and -20.17% from its 52-week high.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $15.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.10% this year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB), with 13.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.48% while institutional investors hold 92.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.19M, and float is at 26.95M with Short Float at 11.20%. Institutions hold 61.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.66 million shares valued at $101.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.55% of the YMAB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.35 million shares valued at $90.05 million to account for 5.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. which holds 2.19 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $84.24 million, while Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $53.66 million.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gad Thomas, the company’s See remarks. SEC filings show that Gad Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $46.56 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Gad Thomas (See remarks) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $46.51 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YMAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, GILL DAVID N (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $46.52 for $93045.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB).