3 Notable Stocks in Focus: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) shares are -0.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.31% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 18.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -3.86% and 1.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2021, Evercore ISI recommended the KDP stock is an In-line, while earlier, Bernstein had Initiated the stock as an Outperform on January 20, 2021. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the KDP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.56. The forecasts give the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.76% or -18.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.41, up 3.70% from $1.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 19,753,259 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 434,263,497. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,113,129 and 161,810,238 in purchases and sales respectively.

Singer Robert S, a Director at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $0.23 million at $30.21 per share on Nov 25. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 KDP shares valued at $75748.0 on Dec 08. The shares were bought at $30.30 per share. Mondelez International, Inc. (Director) sold 40,000,000 shares at $28.30 per share on Nov 17 for a total of $1.13 billion while JAB Holdings B.V., (10% Owner) sold 20,000,000 shares on Nov 17 for $566.0 million with each share fetching $28.30.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price was up 2.96% to $1.39 in the normal trading session on Thursday. The company opened at $1.35 while its highest price was $1.35. Its market cap reached $120,782,347 with 89,468,405 shares outstanding.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing a total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), on the other hand, is trading around $27.82 with a market cap of $5.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -3.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VIRT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.93 million. This represented 98.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $656.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.92 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $483.6 million, significantly higher than the -$346.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $434.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Virtu Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 609,257 shares. Insider sales totaled 92,096 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 812.49k shares after the latest sales, with 281.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.20% with a share float percentage of 121.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virtu Financial Inc. having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP with over 21.36 million shares worth more than $491.48 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP held 17.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the investment firm holding over 11.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.87 million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.