A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) is 10.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CXDC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is 1.18% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -1.14% off its SMA200. CXDC registered -37.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0664 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1419.

The stock witnessed a 9.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.45%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has around 972 employees, a market worth around $77.60M and $1.03B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.99% and -42.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China XD Plastics Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.60% this year.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC), with 35.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.85% while institutional investors hold 54.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.92M, and float is at 34.67M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 26.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 16.0 million shares valued at $18.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.68% of the CXDC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stifel Financial Corporation with 0.31 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.31 million shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $0.35 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 46325.0 with a market value of $52347.0.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) that is trading 313.57% up over the past 12 months. UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) is -2.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -91.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.