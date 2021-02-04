A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Greif Inc. (GEF)

Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.65 and a high of $52.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEF stock was last observed hovering at around $46.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.92% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.93% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $46.77, the stock is -4.91% and -3.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 17.28% off its SMA200. GEF registered 12.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.86.

The stock witnessed a -0.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.59%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Greif Inc. (GEF) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $4.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.32 and Fwd P/E is 11.25. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.76% and -10.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Greif Inc. (GEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greif Inc. (GEF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greif Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Greif Inc. (GEF) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Greif Inc. (GEF), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.31% while institutional investors hold 92.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.40M, and float is at 24.83M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 89.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.46 million shares valued at $125.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.07% of the GEF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.92 million shares valued at $105.84 million to account for 11.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 2.31 million shares representing 8.72% and valued at over $83.52 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.02% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $67.18 million.

Greif Inc. (GEF) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Greif Inc. (GEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hilsheimer Lawrence A., the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $53.08 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87999.0 shares.

Greif Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Hilsheimer Lawrence A. (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $51.01 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69894.0 shares of the GEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. (EVP and CFO) acquired 4,900 shares at an average price of $49.86 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 83,099 shares of Greif Inc. (GEF).

Greif Inc. (GEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonoco Products Company (SON) that is trading 0.05% up over the past 12 months. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) is 19.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.