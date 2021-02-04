A peek at DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC): Who has invested in It?

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) is -12.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The DMAC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.39% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 36.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -3.22% and 13.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 57.08% off its SMA200. DMAC registered 83.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.86.

The stock witnessed a -11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.14%, and is 9.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 373.26% and -18.66% from its 52-week high.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.72% while institutional investors hold 42.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.69M, and float is at 16.37M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 39.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 1.15 million shares valued at $4.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.12% of the DMAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 0.8 million shares valued at $3.39 million to account for 4.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.76 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $3.21 million, while Corriente Advisors, LLC holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $3.1 million.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pilnik Richard D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pilnik Richard D. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $5.37 per share for a total of $53697.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70846.0 shares.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Giuffre Randall Michael (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $4.26 per share for $63912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DMAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Kellen Scott (CFO and Secretary) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.19 for $8387.0. The insider now directly holds 12,290 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC).