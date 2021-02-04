A peek at Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY): Who has invested in It?

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) is 4.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.10 and a high of $31.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The INZY stock was last observed hovering at around $22.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.17% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.76% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.53, the stock is -14.92% and -12.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -4.78% at the moment leaves the stock -11.80% off its SMA200. INZY registered a loss of -12.94% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.41.

The stock witnessed a -7.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.96%, and is -9.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 33.73% and -31.97% from its 52-week high.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.20% this year.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.83% while institutional investors hold 97.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.10M, and float is at 7.32M with Short Float at 7.33%. Institutions hold 88.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Novo Holdings A/S with over 2.57 million shares valued at $67.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.99% of the INZY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 2.44 million shares valued at $64.26 million to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. which holds 2.03 million shares representing 8.68% and valued at over $53.32 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 8.57% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $52.68 million.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Novo Holdings A/S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novo Holdings A/S sold 375,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $7.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.19 million shares.