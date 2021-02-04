A peek at Kimball International Inc. (KBAL): Who has invested in It?

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) is 8.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $19.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The KBAL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.29% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.98, the stock is 2.18% and 6.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 13.19% off its SMA200. KBAL registered -31.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.50.

The stock witnessed a 9.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.88%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) has around 2808 employees, a market worth around $496.23M and $674.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.74 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.49% and -32.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimball International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $140.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Kimball International Inc. (KBAL), with 728.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 68.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.97M, and float is at 36.24M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 67.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.85 million shares valued at $30.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the KBAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.52 million shares valued at $26.55 million to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.98 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $20.86 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $19.08 million.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JUSTER KRISTINE L, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that JUSTER KRISTINE L bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $17.48 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56048.0 shares.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -9.45% down over the past 12 months. Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) is -12.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.92% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.