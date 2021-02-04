A peek at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who has invested in It?

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is 14.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $7.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.49% off the consensus price target high of $10.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.89, the stock is 4.08% and 24.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 92.90% off its SMA200. LXU registered 25.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 238.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3845 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3372.

The stock witnessed a 18.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.93%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.31% over the week and 10.02% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 593 employees, a market worth around $118.61M and $336.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 289.00% and -8.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.89 with sales reaching $79.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in LSB Industries Inc. (LXU), with 3.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.52% while institutional investors hold 37.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.21M, and float is at 24.22M with Short Float at 2.44%. Institutions hold 33.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Robotti, Robert E. with over 1.78 million shares valued at $2.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.08% of the LXU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.26 million shares valued at $2.04 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.01 million shares representing 3.43% and valued at over $1.63 million, while Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $1.55 million.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CARVER KRISTY, the company’s SVP/Treasurer. SEC filings show that CARVER KRISTY bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $1.74 per share for a total of $8700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49747.0 shares.

LSB Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that White Lynn F (Director) bought a total of 10,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.89 per share for $20420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55499.0 shares of the LXU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Rieker Harold L (VP-Financial Reporting/PAO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.96 for $9800.0. The insider now directly holds 26,936 shares of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 11.94% up over the past 12 months. AAON Inc. (AAON) is 41.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.